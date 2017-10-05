FREE DENTAL SERVICES

CHIEFLAND,

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

October 5, 2017

First Baptist of Church in Chifland will have free dental services for community members who don't have any type of insurance and have low income.

The Mobile Dental Unit will be on site at First Baptist Church in Chiefland again during the week of NOVEMBER 6-10, 2017.

Mandatory screening and appointment scheduling will be held on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21. Doors open at 8:00 am. Only this Saturday.

Place: Florida Baptist Mobile Dental Unit Will Be at First Baptist Church, 511 N Young Blvd, Chiefland, FL 32626

Bring to the screening:

Photo ID

List of current medications you are taking

Know your income for one month

FREE There is no cost for the screening or any dental procedure

Contact Beverly in the Church Office if you have questions

352-493-1481

