LEVY COUNTY 4-H WEEK OCTOBER 2017

LEVY COUNTY YOUTH TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL 4-H WEEK OCTOBER 1-7

October 5, 2017

For the 75th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. Levy County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth empowers them to become true leaders. In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs in their free time.

In Levy County, more than 2,000 4-H youth and nearly 70 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H. The most popular community club programs in the county involve livestock projects, shooting sports, and outdoor education. The Tropicana Public Speaking school-enrichment program also draws in nearly 1,000 participants each year and the county winners are awarded a full scholarship to attend 4-H camp during the summer. Levy County 4-H also has a robust summer day camp program that provides more than 800 healthy meals to campers and a fun educational learn-by-doing experience that is unequal to any other program in the county. Not only are 4-H youth active within their organization, they are also active within the community through community service projects such as the annual Suwannee River Clean-up. The impacts of the Levy County 4-H program are felt throughout our community and for generations to come.

One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led science challenge. The exciting theme for this year’s challenge is Incredible Wearables. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, youth will use the engineering design process to build a prototype wearable technology that will gather data to help solve a real-world problem. Wearable technologies are now used in industries around the globe, from education and sport, to health, fashion, entertainment, transportation and communication. To learn more about National Youth Science Day, please visit http://www.4-h.org/nysd/.

About 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org

