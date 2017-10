LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT...NOTICE 6 OCTOBER 2017

from the Levy County Department of Emergency Management

October6, 2017 5:45 pm

October6, 2017 5:45 pm

Coastal areas of Levy County should be aware of a potential for some minor coastal flooding over the weekend during high tide cycles. See below information from the National Weather Service.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY RUSKIN HAS ISSUED A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY.

* COASTAL FLOODING...UP TO 4 FEET MEAN SEA LEVEL AT TIMES OF HIGH TIDES.

* COASTAL FLOOD TIMING...FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. GREATEST CONCERN LOOKS TO OCCUR WITH THE SATURDAY EVENING AND SUNDAY MORNING TIDE CYCLES.

* COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AND INUNDATION OF LOW LYING COASTAL ROADS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS AND TIDES WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE SHORE.

