KANAPAHA BOTANICAL GARDENS 2017 OCTOBER

KANAPAHA BOTANICAL GARDENS NEWS!

GIANT VICTORIA WATER LILY

FALL PLANT SALE & ORCHID SHOW:

OCTOBER 21 & 22 (9am-5pm)

October 17, 2017

Each October, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens holds an Open House & Fall Plant Sale, in conjunction with the Gainesville Orchid Society, inviting visitors to see the facility ADMISSION FREE. Kanapaha Botanical Gardens formally opened to the public in October of 1986 and the Open House is a means of celebrating our 'birthday.' In addition to viewing the botanical gardens, approximately 50 booth will be set up selling a wide variety of plants. The American Orchid Society will have their annual American Orchid Society's judged show that will coincide with the Fall Plant Sale and will take place inside Kanapaha's entrance building. Bring cash because most vendors do not accept credit cards. Pets are not allowed at these festivals.

