CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 18 OCTOBER 2017

UPDATED OCTOBER 18, 2017

OCTOBER

10/18 Suwannee Community Cleanup, Suwannee Community Center, Suwannee, 8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3297-suwannee-waterways-cleanup-2017

10/20 Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve presents Honey Bees, Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve, 10 am, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3329-withlacoochee-gulf-preserve-october-2017

10/21 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

10/21-22 Kanapaha Plant Sale and Orchid Show, Kanapaha Botanical Garden, Gainesville, 9 am – 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3349-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-2017-october

10/21,22 Cedar Key Seafood Festival, Downtown Cedar Key, 10 1m – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3305-seafood-festival-arts-and-crafts-vendors-set

10/21 Big Bend Shellfish Trail Official Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Cedar Key City Park Pavilion, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3300-big-bend-shellfish-trail-official-opening

10/26 UF IFAS Lone Cabbage Oyster Reef Restoration Project, Cedar Key Community Center, 7 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3348-lone-cabbage-reef-restoration-2017

10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/4 Cedar Key Historical Society presents Dining on the Island, Tooke-Hudson Home, Cedar Key, 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3347-ckhs-presents-dining-on-the-island

11/6 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

11/7 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

11/21 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

12/4 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

12/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

12/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018

JANUARY

1/1?? Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/31 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display closes, Levy County Libraries, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats

