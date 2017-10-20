FLORIDA LAUNCHES ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION

October 18, 2017

On October 1, 2017, Florida joined 35 other states and the District of Columbia in offering online voter registration to its citizens. Eligible residents who possess a current Florida Driver's License or Florida Identifcation card can submit a voter registration application online.

New applicants and current voters can visit registertovoteflorida.gov to submit a new application or update their existing voter record electronically. The website interacts with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles system and will require a Florida Driver's License or Florida ID along with the last four digits of the social security number. Users will still have the option to input their information, print and sign the application, and deliver to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Security measures to protect applicants’ personal information, and to verify the identity of the applicant, have been put in place. Supervisors of Elections will continue to review every application, whether submitted electronically or on paper.

The implementation of the Florida Online Voter Registration system is in response to Senate Bill 228 which Governor Rick Scott signed into law on May 15, 2015.

For more information or questions, please contact our office at 352-486-5163.