CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 24 OCTOBER 2017

UPDATED OCTOBER 24, 2017

OCTOBER

10/25 Levy County Libraries present Halloween Party, Cedar Key Library, 4:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3350-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-october-2017

10/26 UF IFAS Lone Cabbage Oyster Reef Restoration Project, Cedar Key Community Center, 7 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3348-lone-cabbage-reef-restoration-2017

10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017 http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/2 Levvy County Visitors Bureau Tourist Development Council Meeeting, 620 North Hathaway, Bronson, 6 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3364-levy-county-visitors-bureau-meeting-november-2017

11/4 Kanapaha Botanical Guar dents Gadded Walk, Kanahapa Botanical Gardens, Gainesville, 10 am – 2 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3350-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-october-2017

11/4 Cedar Key Historical Society presents Dining on the Island, Tooke-Hudson Home, Cedar Key, 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3347-ckhs-presents-dining-on-the-island

11/6 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

11/7 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

11/11 Kanapaha Botanical Gardens Veterans Day Special, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Gainesville, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3350-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-october-2017

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

11/21 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

DECEMBER

12/4 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

12/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

12/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

JANUARY

1/1?? Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/31 Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours

