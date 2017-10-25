CEE INVITATION

CEE Meeting November 2, 2017

CITIZENS FOR AN ENGAGED ELECTORATE INVITATION

October 25, 2017

Citizens for an Engaged Electorate hosts its monthly Open Discussion Luncheon on Thursday, November 2, from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Melanie's Restaurant, 112 East Noble in Williston. Join any discussion going on within the group or start one of your own. No topic is off-limits, so long as the discussion is kept respectful.

For more information phone 352-465-8461 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

*****