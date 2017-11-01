Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

BOOK BUNCH 2017 - 2018 BOOK SELECTIONS REMINDER

Details
LOGO BOOKSHEY, READERS!
BOOK GROUPS MEET IN CEDAR KEY…
FICTION AND NON-FICTION 
Created:  August 31, 2017
November 1, 2017
 
Cedar Key has enjoyed book groups for decades.  We hope this tradition continues through this 2017-2018 season.  What could be better than talking about a great book with great company?  Not much, indeed.  Everyone is invited to attend one or both groups.
 
Currently, both fiction and non-fiction groups meet.  The dates, times, and places follow.  If you would like to get started reading, the selections to be discussed are included below wherever available.  
 
FICTION BOOK BUNCH
Meets sin the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs large meeting room
on the second Monday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
 
Monday, November 13, 2017       Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood
Monday, December 11, 2017     A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman
Monday, January 8, 2018            Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls
Monday, February 123, 2018      The Persian Pickle Club by Sandra Dallas
Monday, March 12, 2018             Remarkable Creatures by Tracy Chevalier
Monday, April 9, 2018                       Summons to Memphis by Peter Taylor
Monday, May 14, 2018                date purposefully left open                           
 
NON-FICTION BOOK BUNCH
 Meets in the Cedar Key Library’s upstairs small reading room
on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
 
Wednesday, November 29, 2017      White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America  by Joan C. Williams
Wednesday, December 27, 2017      Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI  by David Grann
Wednesday, January 31, 2018          Seven Brief Lessons in Physics   by Carlo Rovelli
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
 
Question or concerns?
Contact Mandy Offerle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
 
*****
 