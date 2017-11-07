CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 7 NOVEMBER

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED NOVBMBER 7, 2017

NOVEMBER

11/7 Cedar Key Arts Center workshop Swarovski Crystal Beaded Bracelet with Joni Sielaff, Cedar Key Arts Center, 10 am – 2 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3394-ckac-fall-workshops-2017

11/7 Cedar Key Garden Club Board Meeting, Cedar Key Arts Center Upstairs, 9 am, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3393-garden-club-2017-2018-season

11/7 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3399-city-commission-agenda-07-november-2017

11/7City of Cedar Key Marina Workshop, City Hall, 6 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3400-city-marina-workshop-agenda-07-november-2017

11/7 City of Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3398-cra-meeting-agenda-07-november-2017

11/9 Cedar Key Arts Center workshop Paint Party with Darlene White, Cedar Key Arts Center, 10 am – 2 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3394-ckac-fall-workshops-2017

11/10, 11 Sierra Club Florida and Cedar Key Historical Society present Climate Conference and John Muir Tribute, Community Center, 9 am – 5 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3388-sierra-club-florida-offers-climate-change-conference-muir-tribute

11/11 Kanapaha Botanical Gardens Veterans Day Special, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Gainesville, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3350-kanapaha-botanical-gardens-october-2017

11/13 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

11/14 Brazilian Pepper Training and Workday, Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, 9 am – noon, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3396-brazilian-pepper-control-training-2017

11/14, 15 Cedar Key Arts Center workshop Colored Pencils, A Fine Art Medium with Anda Chance, Cedar Key Arts Center, 9 am – 4 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3394-ckac-fall-workshops-2017

11/15 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts application deadline, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3405-2018-ofca-application-deadline-coming

11/21 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

11/29 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

DECEMBER

12/4 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

12/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/11 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

12/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

12/27 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JANUARY

1/1?? Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/8 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/31 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

APRIL

4/9 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

4/25 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MAY

5//14 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

5/30 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

