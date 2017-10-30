LEVY SHERIFF RESTARTS EXPLORER PROGRAM

LEVY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESTARTS LAW ENFORCEMENT EXPLORER

October 30, 2017

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is restarting its Law Enforcement Explorer Program. The Explorer program was established in the 1960s as a way to attract young motivated individuals with an interest for a career in Law Enforcement, Corrections or Telecommunications/Dispatch. Through Sheriffs' Explorer Association programs, young adults ages 14 to 21 can be associated with a Sheriff’s Office, train and learn about the profession to determine if it’s the right career track for them.

Explorers are introduced and receive training in the basics of law enforcement including, traffic control, report writing and radio procedures. Explorers are also given the opportunity to assist officers in controlled settings, such as parades or athletic events.

If you are interested in the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program, please contact Dep. Trish Horne or Dep. Julie Gironda at 352-486-5111 or come to the first meeting at the Sheriff’s Office, 9150 NE 80th Avenue, Bronson, Florida on November 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

*****