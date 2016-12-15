OFFICER MCMULLEN RETIRES

CEDAR KEY

POLICE OFFICER

TO RETIRE

December 12, 2016

Officer McMullen accepts plaque from Chief Sandlin

Officer John McMullen will retire from the Cedar Key Police Department next week, on December 21, after coming to Cedar Key’s force in 2001/2002.

Officer McMullen grins when he reflects that he has “been here long enough to see the changing of three police chiefs, 24 police officers, three crossing guards, and three principals.”

In Citrus County nearly two decades ago, McMullen left his real estate appraisal business to become a police officer in Citrus County where he lives now with his wife and family. He left that business, entered the police academy, found his job in Cedar Key, and has “been here since,” he says proudly.

His plans for retirement include, first of all, unwinding. McMullen drives from Citrus County, an hour-and-a-half to a two-hour ride, and works some twelve-hour shifts. Adding to the long hours, is the changing of shifts, from day shifts to night shifts. McMullen says the first thing he would like to do in retirement is to “reset my clock” and get his system back to recognizing and functioning on normal day and night times. Officer McMullen says, “The love of the job is why I drive to Cedar Key. There are really nice people here. I’m sure I’ll miss it.”

Officer McMullen was a canine officer/handler in Cedar Key when that program was operative. “I love dogs,” says McMullen. Retirement may include opening a kennel with a fellow officer to train police dogs. He feels that would be a fine fit as he loves dogs and understands policemen’s needs.

McMullen says, “It means a lot when someone says they appreciate you as a policeman.” He mentioned that people have said that to him since they heard that he will soon retire. “I didn’t take this job for that praise, but it sure is nice to hear,” he shared.

Officer John McMullen with Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Commissioner Sue Colson,

Fire Chief Robert Robinson, Officer David Perry, and Officer Maria Brown

Police Chief Virgil Sandlin says of McMullen, “He was always my ‘go-to’ person; if we needed a shift space filled, even on his day off, McMullen, would always respond in the affirmative.” “He is very dependable, a real asset to the department,” Sandlin added. Many changes have occurred through the years in Cedar Key, and McMullen has seen them all ad changed with them.

Cedar Key will miss Officer John McMullen. We wish him good health and a happy retirement.