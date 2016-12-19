OFFICER MCMULLEN'S RETIREMENT

“THANKS, MANY THANKS!

I’LL MISS CEDAR KEY”

……an open letter from Officer McMullen

December 19, 2016

As some of you may know, my last day of service with the Cedar key Police Department is this week. I’m off, somewhat reluctantly, to the world of retirement. After I adjust to the normality of days and nights, uninterrupted by some twelve-hour shifts, I plan to exhale, spend more time with my family, and, perhaps, do some part-time work establishing a kennel for police service dogs….I do so love dogs.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you in Cedar Key who have be such a pleasure to work with over the years. Thank you, too, for the wonderful retirement dinner at the Community Center last Wednesday night. Thanks to all who came and al who were unable to make it. Thanks for your gifts, your kind words, your stories about how I may have helped you and/or your animals, and for just being you.

I’ll miss you all.

John McMullen