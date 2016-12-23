LIBRARY STATUS 21 DEC 2016

LIBRARY STATUS: OPEN

(for limited use)

Open, but not fully operational. The “ribbon” cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon. After a brief discussion of items left to be completed in the library and what was required to get the upstairs meeting room open and available to the public, the ribbon was cut, in this case a plastic cord was used, and the library was declared “open.”

Public Works Bill Crandley, Commissioner Royce Nelson,

Mayor Heath Davis, Commissioner Sue Colson

The library on the first floor could be available for limited use soon. The phone, internet and computers are in the process of being connected and other minor items are being completed. The replacement of the book shelving will take longer due to ongoing discussions with the insurance company.

The meeting room is now available for use as before Hermine, and can be scheduled through the City.