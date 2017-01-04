POST OFFICE PARTIAL UPDATE

January 4, 2017

The status of the Cedar Key United States Post Office was on the agenda last evening at the Cedar Key City Commission meeting which began at 6:12 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center. Some sixty people were in attendance, anxious for a resolution to the problem of the post office building, owned by Stoney Smith of Hudson Food Stores, Inc., being closed.

Stoney Smith was not in attendance; his general contractor Russell Fulmer was in attendance. All commissioners were in attendance.

RESOLUTION

After many residents spoke to the issue, Commissioner Sue Colson suggested that the City Commission put in writing the facts that: this evening’s audience and innumerable other area residents have voiced concern about the closed postal building; four months have passed to no avail; the building closure presents serious hardships for infirmed users.

Commissioners voted, 5 to 0, to direct Cedar Key City Attorney Norm Fugate to draft a resolution containing the concerns to be mailed to Cedar Key’s United States House of Representatives representative and two Senators, United States Post Office officials, and a host of other state- and county-level officials.

OPTIONS? EMINENT DOMAIN, FIX AND LIEN

Mayor Heath Davis spoke to the issues of eminent domain and liens as possible ways to manage the building closure concern. Eminent domain has been used in Cedar Key in the past, when Davi was not on the commission. Davis also shared that the city, when faced with this kind of situation in the past, has gone into the building, fixed it, and then placed a lien on the building in the amount expended to repair it.

Attorney Fugate explained that in eminent domain can be invoked only when the “property that is being sought to acquire must be [is] for a public purpose.”

Both options are not desirable as eminent domain makes the city the landlord and costs dollars to purchase the building at a fair market price. The lien option requires the city to put up the dollars to fix the building in hopes of getting its money back, the latter of which has not always happened in the past.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Local general contractor Fulmer explained that he has been ‘unable to find people to fix it [the building],” that if anyone can find people to fix it, “we’ll hire them,” and that “no building gets EPA approval.”

Audience members made comments and suggestions.

Michael Hancock suggested requesting a double-wide trailer, as the city has just been allocated, to house the post office employees until the post office building is fixed.

Esta Johnson asked how a landlord could be allowed to treat his tenant so poorly for so long.

Colin ale spoke to the good sense behind invoking the eminent domain concept, citing the public purpose.

Ann O’Steen relayed that the building had asbestos issues long before the hurricane and that she, as a postal employee, were asked to sign papers acknowledging the fact that they knew they worked in a building with issues.

Commissioner Royce Nelson noted that numerous items on the list to be fixed were not hurricane related.



*****