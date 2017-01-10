CKS STUDENTS CARE FOR ENVIRONMENT

January 10, 2017

Trey Stanfield, Cedar Key School ninth grader, has taken the expertly executed mantle from his predecessors, senior Ashlyn Allen and graduate Emily Colson, in Reel Recycling.

In a brief ceremony on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 3 pm at the FWC Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory in Cedar Key, University of Florida, Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Agent Leslie Sturmer, City of Cedar Key Commissioner Sue Colson, and Trey Stanfield’s mother Crystal Lipscomb accompanied Ashlyn Allen and Trey Stanfield to transfer the project.

The environmental tradition, accurately and cleverly titled “Reel Recycling” by Emily Colson in in 2013, is the task of emptying the local fishing line disposal containers provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife Service. This task involves collecting, cleaning, and recycling the contents of those containers which include monofilament line, lures, hooks, and a host of other not-so-pleasant objects. Eight containers, requiring frequent attention, are located around town in places where fishermen gather: First and G Streets, Dock Street Pier, etc.

The three are taking great care in the preservation of the tradition. In 2013-2014 Emily Colson collected some seven pounds of line. In 2014 through 2016, two full years, Ashlyn Allen collected eight- and-a-half pounds the first year and five-and-a-half the second year, which included Hurricane Hermine’s destruction of two collection stations, hence the second year’s lighter poundage.

Trey Stanfield is eager to carry the tradition, saying, “I’m looking forward to this important job. Without attention to these eight stations, lines and hooks will end up in the water and will hurt someone or some bird or fish.”

Graduate Emily Colson is now studying graphic design at Santa Fe College and interning at Life South this semester. Cedar Key High School Senior Ashlyn Allen just signed a letter of intent with St. Petersburg College to attend classes and play softball for the next two years on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Stanfield will be very busy through the year and will show his progress at the International Coastal Cleanup in Cedar Key in September of 2017.

When asked to reflect on her two years with Reel Recycling, Allen said, “I enjoyed it and got a lot out of it. The project is so important for this community and its environment.”

Leslie Sturmer and Sue Colson, proud of the students and their devotion to the environmental cause, exclaimed, “The program lives and thrives!”