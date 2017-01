HOMECOMING FRIDAY - JANUARY 13

Homecoming is this Friday, January 13

Parade today Thursday, 12 January @4pm

Games begin at 330 with middle school girls, followed by middle school boys.

At 530 the varsity Lady Sharks will take the floor having won their last two district games. This game will be followed by the varsity boys game.

All four Shark games will be against district for Branford.

Come out and support the Sharks!

GO SHARKS!

*********