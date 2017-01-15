POST OFFICE UPDATE JANUARY 15, 2017

January 15, 207

On Tuesday, January 10, a group of initially ten met, which dwindled to eight, at Steamers to discuss the post office issue.

The group discussed how to expedite the process, whom to contact, landlord’s businesses’ boycotts, alternatives to current post office location, temporary trailer-based services, and more. Mary Ellen Szper has a website This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. responding the issue; Bob Wooley shared his communication to Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and Representative Neal Dunn; Frank Offerle and Bill Heckler spent time with city Hall personnel and itss Building Department files.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, at Steamers.

What follows is a series of updates and actions

taken by resident Bill Heckler.

JANUARY 11:

I spoke to postmaster in Chiefland. I learned that they were given a statement to read in response to slew of phone contacts. Essentially the statement reads "the landlord is continuing with repairs needed and when completed the Post Office will reinspect. This is anticipated at the end of the month. If inspection is successful the PO will open

Iimmediately"

From that, the Chiefland post master and I eliminated the option of getting a temporary trailer (like Gulf Hammock) or that they were looking at other facilities. The postmaster did not have any names above him for us to contact - it sounded like the Dallas district is involved. He did say Jason might have some contacts as he is being copied with any emails involved.

JANUARY 11 :

Spoke w/ Jason as I was the only one in line.

1. Inspection was done by third party - not USPS. Jason understands bathrooms needed to be redone correctly (in process or already done) and the ceiling needed repair by approved contractor to address asbestos issue. SO.....to me pressure needs applied on Stoney/Hudson Foods to see if this work is scheduled and when to be completed.

JANUARY 12:

Got a note from postmaster in Chiefland.

Mr. Heckler

I am trying to get a representative from the Post Office to be in Cedar Key when the Congressman visits if you could contact me with the details maybe I can get someone there.

Peter Karambelas

Postmaster Chiefland FL 32626

Phone 1-352-493-2912

Fax 1-352-493-4010

JANUARY 12:

Three contacts since last mail:

1. Tony Joy - USPS manager of consumer affairs division of our district - 904-359-2781. VERY open & forthcoming...talked for 10+ minutes. Confirmed current plan is to make repairs & reopen facility. Legal (plus 3-4 other departments) involved in case vacating the lease/securing other site becomes necessary. Has had numerous contact with Yoho & Dunn's office. Unofficial targets are to get repairs done & inspected in January & reopen Feb 1. Cannot reopen for safety reasons until all work is done. His desire is to complete repairs as alternatives may add years to the process. Any updates will be communicated thru Jason in written form.

2. Will Kendrick from Sen. Dunn office - 805-891-8610. Rumor is not true they will visit this Monday (holiday). If issue still unresolved after inauguration we will set up a visit. They have spoken to Stoney and will continue to do so. Gave me cell # to call anytime.

3. Donna (City Hall). Spoke with Stoney yesterday & certified company has been hired to complete needed repairs. Their timeline is to have work completed & inspected by 1/27 - he is supposed to get this in writing from company & will share with city. Because work is all interior no new permit is required. Seems to be in line with unofficial dates from Tony Joy.