January 17, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6 pm at the new, temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson, Royce Nelson, and Diana Topping.

Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: Mac and Nita Cox, Allison Nelson, Chris Topping, Bill Delaino, Beth Mizell, Joan Selby, Susan Rosenthal, Sue and Bob Wooley, Michael Hancock, Joyce, and Ed DeHaan, Mac and Nita Cox, Esta Johnson, Doris Hellerman, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

BILL DELAINO REQUEST:

At the April 22, 2016, Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, resident Bill Delaino requested that the city support the five-year restoration project of the Cedar Key Canal. At that time, Delaino reviewed the project’s accomplishments, affirmed that sea grasses were now growing, thanked University of Florida staff’s assistance, and ultimately, requested that the city revisit its potential commitment, made earlier, of $12,000 to manage the beach area at the end of H Street. Commissioners subsequently met in a budget session and approved the funding for the restoration.

At this commission meeting, Delaino requested confirmation of the $12,000 from the city. Commissioners voted 4 to 0 to release the funds for the project. Commissioner Royce Nelson recused himself from the vote as he is directly involved in the dredging part of the project.

MARINA RESTROOM ROOF COLOR DECIDED

The Cedar Key Public Works Department’s Bill Crandley provided commissioners with a color chart from which they were to select the roof color of the soon-to-be-installed Marina restroom facility. After some chatter, commissioners voted 4 to 1 the color red; Commissioner Royce Nelson was the nay vote, saying he preferred aqua.

WHALE TAIL REPLACEMENTS:

Crandley announced the replacement of two city whale tails, one on Whiddon Avenue and another on north of Third Street. The replacements are part of a pilot project and, as such, will be of no cost to the city.

FIRE DEPARTMENT DEMONSTRATION:

Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson announced that on January 28 at 9:30 am, his department will exhibit and demonstrate the new $31,000 worth of equipment awarded to the Cedar Key Fire Department by Firehouse Subs. For more information, click on http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2540-cedar-key-fire-department

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the December 6, 2016, commission meeting.

FINAL ORDER TOPPING REQUEST DENIED:

Final Order 2016-13, Conditional Use Formal Quasi-Judicial Hearing, was approved by the commissioners in a 4 to 0 vote. The Final Order denied the request for a conditional use by Chris Topping to use of his property to build a land based aquaculture nursery. Commissioner Diana Topping abstained. For more information, click on http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2682-commission-meeting-06-decembeer-2016 .

POST OFFICE RESOLUTION APPROVED:

At the Tuesday, January 17, Cedar Key City Commission meeting, commissioners agreed to formulate a “Resolution of the Commission of Cedar Key, Florida, Requesting Immediate Action Regarding he Cedar Key Post Office.” This evening, the resolution was presented and unanimously approved. It will be mailed to Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Representative Neal Dunn.

Mayor Davis thanked the public for being involved and help make things happen. The mayor apologized for the city not being able to help in this process as much and the public could and again thanked them for helping the city.

LIBRARY SHELVES UPDATE :

Mayor Heath Davis reported that the city has received a letter from the county regarding the shelving and the letter has been submitted the city’s insurance agency. The major part the shelving replacement will be covered by the insurance. The cost of replacing the shelves damaged in the Library during Hurricane Hermine will be approximately $30,000. Mayor Davis was also able to reach an agreement for the remaining amount, about $3300, to be paid by Levy County.

The agreement includes the fact that the shelves will ultimately become the property of the county. It was not determined whether the county, city or insurance company would be responsible for ordering the shelves. Commissioner Colson asked how the transfer of the shelves to the county would be documented so that this conflict didn’t happen again. Mayor Davis stated that the city minutes will record this and the interlocal agreement with the county should have language in it referring to the shelves and become part of the Emergency Management Plan.

Friends of the Library President Sue Wooley stood and said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Applause followed from the nearly thirty people in the room. Davis remarked with humor, “This was nearly as messy as the storm,” which had many heads nodding “yes.” Commissioners voted 5 to 0 to approve the agreement.

CITY HALL STRUCTURE UPDATE:

Mayor Davis presented Engineering Design and Testing Corporation’s Report, “Evaluate Damage to Building [City Hall]” dated January 12, 2017, and addressed to the Florida League of Cities. Davis explained that the report posits two alternatives for City Hall reconstruction.

Use the old City Hall structural and raise it approximately four feet higher than it presently sits.

Remove the old City Hall structure and replace it with a new building at a raised elevation on stilts. Using mitigation funds from FEMA, 75% of the reconstruction would be paid. The city would pay 12.5% and the state would pay 12.5% of the cost.

The next step includes an architect working on one of the two designs noted above.

Commissioners unanimously voted to use the old City Hall structure. Resident Susan Rosenthal, agreeing with the commissioners’ decision, said that she would “like Cedar Key to remain Cedar Key.” Others in the audience spoke in favor of saving the existing structure and preserving the historic building and character of Cedar Key.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:42 pm.