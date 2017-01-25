CEDAR KEY FIRE DEPARTMENT DEMONSTRATES NEW EQUIPMENT

CEDAR KEY FIRE DEPARTMENT CHIEF AND VOLUNTEERS DEMONSTRATE NEW EQUIPMENT …

Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 am

BE THERE…

SEE HOW CKFD CARES FOR YOU..

AND YOURS

January 25, 2017

Cedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson is thrilled and is extremely grateful to be able to announce the acceptance of the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Foundation’s award of Hurst extrication equipment to Cedar Key Fire Rescue. The new equipment is valued at $30,037.00 and consists of a Hurst cutter, spreader, ram, and the necessary batteries and chargers required for use. In addition, the award also includes a Hurst eDraulic bank charger, power supply, and three mounting brackets. This new rescue equipment will be welcomed with open arms as it will be replacing the department’s 30+ year-old equipment.

Chief Robinson explains that this award will allow for faster and safer rescues involving vehicle entrapment. Due to the fact that today’s vehicles are built to withstand more than ever before, the newer extrication equipment has become a necessity to be able to power through the tougher construction in the event of a rescue.

The Fire Department will hold a dedication event Saturday morning the 28th of January at 9:30 am at the Cedar Key Fire Station. The new equipment will be on display Saturday morning for everyone to see. Training will be provided by the Hurst representative at that time. The members of the fire department will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new equipment on a donor vehicle that will be located in the parking lot across the street from the fire station. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida exhausted and exhilarated, they knew they could do more and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, the non-profit organization has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Canada.”

*****