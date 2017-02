CITY AND CKWSD NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF CEDAR KEY

and

CEDAR KEY WATER AND

SEWER DISTRICT

at Cedar Key City Hall

May 2, 2017

and if necessary a RUN OFF ELECTION on May 23, 2017

from 7 am until 7 pm

THREE CITY COMMISSION SEATS:

1, 3, & 5 (Two-Year Term)

THREE CEDAR KEY WATER & SEWER

DISTRICT COMMISSION GROUPS

2 & 4 (Two-Year Term)

5 (One-Year Term)

Qualifying Period

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 9 am until

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12 Noon

REGISTRATION BOOKS CLOSE ON

MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017 at 5 pm

City Commission Seats are currently held by:

Seat 1, Heath Davis; Seat 3 Diana Topping; Seat 5 Sue Colson.

Water and Sewer District Seats are currently held by:

Seat 2 Chris Reynolds; Seat 4 Thelma McCain; Seat 5 Joe Hand