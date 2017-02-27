COFFEE WITH A COMMISSIONER

WHAT?

Meet with a commissioner

WHEN?

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

11 am to noon

WHERE?

Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center

450 Second Street, Cedar Key

WHY?

A chance for participants to be better informed

regarding issues in Cedar Key.

