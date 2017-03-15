CKAC STARNES' GULLS IN FLIGHT

NEW SCULPTURE AT THE

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER –

GULLS IN FLIGHT

March 15, 2017

Thanks to the generosity of long-time residents Earl and Dorothy Starnes, the stairs to the new addition are now adorned with an inspiring sculpture depicting sea gulls in flight. This graceful 8 foot x 4 foot bronze sculpture was created by Rolf Carl Nyberg and purchased in the 1960’s by the Starnes.

Through the years it has moved around Florida as Dr. Starnes continued his career as Director, Division of State Planning, State of Florida and Chairman and Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, College of Architecture, University of Florida, until his “retirement” to Cedar Key in 1992.

Dr. Starnes and his wife will soon be moving to Gainesville but his many contributions to our community will long be remembered including his role in assuring that Atsena Otie would remain an undeveloped natural area, managed by the Lower Suwanee River and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge, that Cemetery Point would never be developed and working with Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy to protect and acquire lands for future generations to enjoy.

The Cedar Key Arts Center is grateful for the support of Dorothy and Earl Starnes over the years and is honored to have this new sculpture that will be enjoyed for years to come and remind us all of these valued members of our Cedar Key Community. We would also like to thank the Arts Center Boat Builders, a group that Earl has been active in through the years, for installing the sculpture.

Photo: Earl Starnes with outgoing President of the CKAC, Donna Bushnell at the Annual Meeting of the Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy, 2/26/2017.

