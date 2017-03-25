CITY COMMISSION MEETS 21 MARCH 2017

March 21, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson, Royce Nelson, and Diana Topping.

Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Donna Risker. City Clerk Nicole Gill was absent.

Among those in the audience were: Nicki Rucker, Doug Maple, Michael Hancock, Allan Pither, Chris Topping, Jennifer Davis, Jeri and Bob Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

CANVASSING BOARD

Mayor Heath Davis announced the upcoming city election Canvassing Board and its “Appointment and Meeting Calendar for the 2017 City of Cedar Key Election.” Simply click below for the full notice:

ANNEXATION LETTER SIGNED

Mayor Davis recounted that at its Tuesday, March 21, 2017, County Commission Meeting, Levy County commissioners approved a City of Cedar Key annexation letter.

The letter, addressed to Levy County Coordinator Wilber Dean and dated December 22, 2016, requested that the City of Cedar Key annex two pieces of county-owned property in Cedar Key. One parcel, 00449-000-00, is 120 acres of submerged land immediately south of City Park Beach and east of the Marina; the second, 00422-000-00, is a 52.42 acre parcel, the airport.

Commissioners voted 4 to 1 in favor of annexing these two parcels into the City of Cedar Key. The no vote came from Commissioner Lilly Rooks.

The letter states that, “The Florida Statute governing annexation require that the City obtain preliminary consent of landowners who control at least 50% of the acreage within the area under consideration.” This annexation places the city at or beyond the necessary 50%.

COMMITTEE ON CEDAR KEY LAWS CREATED

Mayor Davis suggested, and the commission unanimously approved, the creation of a new committee to be composed of himself, Commissioner Sue Colson, City Attorney Norm Fugate, and City of Cedar Key Land Planning Agency Chair Jim Mason.

Davis expressed the concern that the LPA is currently dealing with items that have been added and clarified in the past and are now coming up again. He wants this committee to clarify these Cedar Key laws. Currently, said Davis, Colson and Davis see things one way and Fugate and Mason see them another. Issues such as the “ag exemption, replats, and parcels versus lots” will be discussed in these committee meetings.

Meetings will be properly noticed beforehand and open to the public.

ORDINANCE PROVIDES MORATORIUM ON CANNABIS SALES

At the February 7, 2017, commission meeting, commissioners voted 5 to 0 to place a moratorium on decisions regarding locations where medical marijuana may be sold in Cedar Key in the future. At its March 7, 2017, meeting, commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance 515 placing the twelve-month moratorium on cannabis-dispensing businesses for its first reading. Tonight commissioners unanimously approved the moratorium for its second reading.

LIGHTHOUSE REPAIR SUPPORT

Commissioners unanimously approved two letters of support of the University of Florida Nature Coast Biological Station’s proposed efforts to repair and restore the Seahorse Key Lighthouse. One letter was addressed to the Lighthouse Association in St. Petersburg, Florida, the other to the United States Lighthouse Association in Hansville, Washington.

FLOATING DOCK BID AWARDED

Commissioners unanimously awarded a bid for its floating dock. Two bids were submitted: one for $501 and one for $1,001. The latter bid, offered by Triad Residual Management was accepted.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the February 21 and the March 7, 2017, city commission meetings.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:17 pm.