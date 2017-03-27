COFFEE WITH A COMMISSIONER

MEET WITH

COMMISSIONER COLSON

MARCH 28, 2017

O n the steps of the Chamber of Commerce,

Commissioner Sue Colson will be available

between 11am and noon to talk with you and answer your questions.

Come by, sit down, have some coffee and

discuss concerns that you may have regarding the city.

WHAT?

Meet with a commissioner

WHEN?

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

11 am to noon

WHERE?

Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center

450 Second Street, Cedar Key

WHY?

A chance for participants to be better informed

regarding issues in Cedar Key.

