MEET WITH
COMMISSIONER COLSON
MARCH 28, 2017
On the steps of the Chamber of Commerce,
Commissioner Sue Colson will be available
between 11am and noon to talk with you and answer your questions.
Come by, sit down, have some coffee and
discuss concerns that you may have regarding the city.
WHAT?
Meet with a commissioner
WHEN?
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
11 am to noon
WHERE?
Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center
450 Second Street, Cedar Key
WHY?
A chance for participants to be better informed
regarding issues in Cedar Key.
