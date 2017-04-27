CITY COMMISSION MEETS - 18 APRIL 2017

COMMISSION MEETS

April 18, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson, Royce Nelson, and Diana Topping.

Staff in attendance included: Cedar key City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and staffer Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: Jenny Pinto, Ed and Sherry Butler, Steve, and Jan Stackhouse, Sandy and Bill Heckler, Nickie Rucker, Susan Rosenthal, Caryn Stephenson, Doug Maple, Linda Dale, Michael Hancock, Jim Wortham, John Palasic, Andrew Gude, Maggie and Dana Funchion, Mac Cox, Joe Allen, Chris Topping, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

Commissioner Sue Colson announced that Cedar Key Hazardous Waste and Hurricane Preparedness Day is May 25, 2017. Specific details will be announced soon, she advised.

SUWANNEE RRIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Commissioner Sue Colson announced that the SRWMD will conduct its May 4 meeting here in Cedar Key at the Community Center. She invited the public to attend and to speak to the board if they wished. Colson requested dollars to provide coffee for the group; Mayor Heath Davis approved the expense.

SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM

Commissioner Sue Colson also announced the Cedar Key Summer Youth Program. The program this year will focus on aquaculture and will involve the UF Institute for Food and Agriculture Sciences and other local organizations. The five-week program begins June 12. She requested donations. Click here for more information.

DRUG TAKE-BACK PROGRAM

Police Chief Virgil Sandlin encouraged the audience to participate in the Drug Take-Back Program at Old City Hall from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, April 29. The program is intended to gather unneeded and unused prescription drugs and dispose of them properly by incinerating. Click here for more information: http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3008-got-drugs-2017

WOUNDED WARRIORS

Police Chief Sandlin requested that the launch fees be waived for the May 8-9 wounded warriors visit to Cedar Key. Commissioners granted the request.

BIRD SANCTUARY

Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges Manager Andrew Gude reported that with the abandonment of Seahorse Key nesting colony, they are considering temporarily opening the waters around Seahorse Key this season. The beaches will remain closed until June 30 th. Gude said that they will also be considering how to better protect the birds out at Snake Key as many birds have moved there from Seahorse Key.

COMMISSIONER LEAVES

Mayor Heath Davis presented Diana Topping with a certificate of appreciation for her service as a commissioner during the last two years.

USDA GRANT DISCUSSION

THREE-DIMENSIONAL SCAN

Commissioner Sue Colson requested approval to move forward on a United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and grant to three-dimensionally scan additional parts of Cedar Key. The scan will reproduce an image of the exterior and elevations of the existing buildings. The imaging would be helpful in reconstructing Cedar Key to its original look should it be destroyed by hurricanes, sea-level rise, or the like.

Currently, the city has a 3-D scan of Second Street; it resulted from the studies involved in its 2016 Think Water, Think Cedar Key Program and is available for viewing at the Chamber of Commerce. The new grant would be written by a UF professor and require no matching funds from the city. Commissioners approved her request, 5 to 0.

ADDITIONAL MARINA BATHROOMS

Colson also requested approval to move forward on another ‘no match’ USDA grant to replace the portable toilets located at C and Dock Streets with a building duplicative of the one recently constructed in the Marina. Commissioners approved her request, 5 to 0.

PUBLIC WORKS REQUEST

Public Works’ Bill Crandley placed before the commission the status of the existing heavy equipment and some of the options available. The city’s requirements and capabilities of each piece of equipment discussed.Crandley was directed to get prices for repairing or replacing the Gator and to prepare a list showing all the equipment needed to maintain city property and streets. Crandley also announced that the truck has been repaired for about $1500 and will be back in service.

FLORIDA MUNICIPAL SERVICES CONTRACT

Commissioners unanimously approved the renewal of the Florida Municipal Services contract until May 31, 2018. Florida Municipal Services provides the city with building inspectors and plan processors.

POLICE CHIEF FOLLOW-UP REPORT

Mayor Heath Davis reported several informal meetings with Police Chief Sandlin and assistance from “third-party mediator Ed” Butler.

At the May 16, 2017, commission meeting, commissioners approve or disapprove the hiring of department heads for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Department heads include: Nicole Gill, Robert Robinson, Virgil Sandlin, Norm Fugate.

2017 EVENT PERMIT APPLICATIONS

At the April 4, 2017, commission meeting, Police Chief Sandlin requested adding language to the city’s event request form to provide for extra police personnel when the volume of visitors or the nature of the event would be safer with an increased police presence.

Revised forms were presented tonight and approved 5 to 0 by the commission.

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY REPORTS

Quarterly activity reports were submitted by Fire Chief Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, and City Attorney Norm Fugate. A City of Cedar Key-Clerk Update was provided by City Clerk Nicole Gill.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the April 4, 2017, city commission meeting.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:5o pm.