CITY COMMISSION MEETS - 16 MAY 2017

COMMISSION MEETS

May 17, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, May 17, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Commissioners Dale Register and Royce Nelson, newly re-elected Heath Davis and Sue Colson, and newly elected Nickie Rucker.

Staff in attendance included: Cedar key City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, Public Works Director Bill Crandley, Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and staffer Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: Levy County Commissioner Lilly Rooks, Doris Hellerman, Jenny Pinto, Nik and Jim Mason, Ed Butler, Wynne Simpson, Michael Hancock, Nin and Dan Garrett, John Caddigan, Chris Ford, Peggy Herrick, Bill Rucker, Don Campbell, Joe and Kerri Catalano, Don Fox, Molly Jubitz, Sharu Sandlin, Rick Viele, Kay Probst, Mac and Nita Cox, Andrew Gude, Susie Horner, Beth Mizell, Chris Reynolds, Linda Seyfert, Doug Maple, Doug Tilgen, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

COMISSIONERS SWORN IN

In the City of Cedar Key, commissioners serve for two-year terms. Each year, elections are conducted for two or three open seats which alternate ensuring continuity.

This year, three seats were open: Heath Davis in Seat One, Diana Topping Vacated Seat Three, and Sue Colson in Seat Five. Davis and Colson ran unopposed. Seat Three was vied for by candidates Chris Topping and Nicki Rucker; Rucker won the election, 178 to 33.

Annually, the reseated and newly seated commissioners swear the Oath of Office; as did Davis, Colson, and Rucker this meeting.

MAYOR, VICE MAYOR ELECTED

So, too, must the new commission elect a mayor and vice mayor from amongst themselves. Heath Davis was elected mayor in a 5 to 0 vote conducted by City Clerk Nicole Gill; Sue Colson was elected vice-mayor in a 5 to 0 vote conducted by Mayor Davis.

DEPARTMENT HEADS REAPPOINTED

Department heads are rehired each year upon the seating of new commissioners. The following department heads were rehired in 5 to 0 votes: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works Director Bill Crandley, City Clerk Nicole Gill. Police Chief Virgil Sandlin was rehired in a 3 to 2 vote: Colson, Register, and Colson voted yea; Davis and Nelson voted nay.

PUBLIC COMMENT

BUESING MEMORIAL PLANNED

On Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 1 pm, a memorial ceremony for Marine Brian Buesing will take place at the Cedar Key Cemetery. Buesing was the first Iraq casualty from Cedar Key. The public is invited to attend the memorial.

SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM IN NEED

Vice-Mayor Sue Colson reported that the Summer Youth Program is planned with an exciting curriculum reflective of Cedar Key Aquaculture and featuring UF Nature Coast Biological Station and US Fish and Wildlife personnel.

Colson reported that the program remains in need of funds. Anyone wishing to donate any amount may drop it off at City Hal.

Click here for more information about the summer youth program:

HAZARDOUS WASTE AND HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS DAY

Vice-Mayor Sue Colson announced that on Thursday, May 25, is Cedar Hurricane Preparedness / Hazardous Waste Day. From 9am to 1pm, county agencies will be present in the Community Center with information and advice on hurricane preparedness while city personnel will be available to take your household hazardous materials and dispose of them properly. Such proper disposal eliminates the possibility of these paint cans, oils, pesticides, etc. from landing in front yards or floating into Cedar Key’s clean waters.

Click the link below for further information about this day and precisely what you may eliminate from your storage shed.

SCHOOL CROSSING GUARD RENEWED

Commissioners unanimously approved the “Extension and Amendment to Interlocal Agreement Crossing Guard.” The agreement, between the City of Cedar Key and the Levy County School Board, extends the initially-executed 1997-1998 agreement for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year and reflects the increase in minimum wage of $8.05 per hour.

BUDGET AMENDED

Commissioners unanimously approved a budget amendment that transferred funds from the City Clerk’s Office to the Building Department to reflect Donna Risker’s increased hours in the latter.

FEMA UPDATE

Robert Robinson, responding in his role as the Emergency Manager Director, explained the status of the FEMA reimbursements due the city relating to the cleanup and repairs of storm damage caused by Hurricane Hermine.

There have been nine requests submitted to FEMA are in various stage of processing. The Federal Government will be responsible for approximately 75% of the amount. Costs listed as Donated Resources (volunteers and equipment) has been documented and may count as matching funds by the city. This would reduce the amount of out of pocket expense to the city.

The status of City Hall and the insurance company is moving ahead and there is still information needed regarding the scope of work and what will be done to protect the public records.

Commissioner Colson questioned the situation of the temporary City Hall and the event of a hurricane. Robinson explained that the trailer will have more tie-down straps installed and the public records will be stored somewhere that is that is safe and dry.

HURRICANE RE-ENTRY PASSES REVISED

Soon hurricane reentry passes will be available to residents, business owners, employees, and volunteers. After Hermine debriefing discussions, the city’s reentry system is revamped to what is hoped to be more efficient and traceable. Commissioners unanimously approved the changes.

CEMETERY TREES TO BE REMOVED

Vice-Mayor Colson and Public Works Director Bill Crandley have surveyed Cedar Key Cemetery trees and found that 39 are in danger of falling, some, of course, more imminently than others. Colson has consulted with the Cemetery Committee members who agree that the work should be done.

Commissioners approved $10,000 in funds yet to be specified to begin to get the job done. Crandley will obtain three proposals and present them to the commission.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the April 18, 2017, city commission meeting.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:37 pm.

