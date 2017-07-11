CKS SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAM KIDS AND FWC

FWC’S HANNAH HEALEY CREATES FISHERPERSONS OF SOME

2017 SUMMER YUTH PROGRAM STUDENTS

July 11, 2017

Thanks to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)’s Hannah Healy, many of the 2017 Cedar Key Summer Youth Program students who went fishing Monday, July 10, 2017, knew the essentials of fishing. From Healey, they had learned fishing basics, the importance of habitats to fish species, proper fish handling and release techniques, and fish identification.

FWC offers its free Nature Coast Fishing for Youth program in Cedar Key for youth between the ages of 5 and 15 this summer. Programs are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2 pm, and began June 6 and will extend through July 27, at the Senator George G. Kirkpatrick Marine Laboratory, 11350 SW 153rd Court.

Today, many of those students enjoyed using those skills on six Cedar Key charter boats and one University of Florida boat. Seven generous boat captains and Healey, and FWC’s Shannon McAskill and Courtney Stachowiak made the day possible for these appreciative, excited students.

******