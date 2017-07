39 TREES REMOVED

39 TREES REMOVED

FROM CEMETERY

July 12, 2017

Fearing that some severely leaning, dead, or badly damaged trees would fall upon a gravesite or a strolling visitor’s head, the City of Cedar Key contracted with that Langston Tree Service of Trenton, Florida, to cut them down.

A total of 39 trees were cut and hauled away during the week of July 5, 2017.

*****