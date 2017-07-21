PUPPET THEATER IN LIBRARY

PUPPET THEATER

IN CEDAR KEY

Sisters Lily and Zoe Harris from Acworth, Georgia, visiting Cedar Key residents Bill and Patsy Schossler, recently presented the first puppet show at the Cedar Key Public Library.

The brand new puppet theater (assembled by Mike Leiner- thanks, Mike!) along with the puppet tree, full of puppets resembling species children will find around Cedar Key, were provided through the generosity of the Centennial Legacy Grant procured by the Cedar Key Lions Club for the children's room following Hurricane Hermine, which decimated the library.

