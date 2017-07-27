HONORING THELMA MCCAIN

SHELTER BUILDING

July 16, 2017

At the June 6, 2017, Cedar Key City Commission meeting, resident Henry Coulter, in honor of recently-deceased Thelma McCain, requested permission to construct a 10 by 16-foot shelter behind, north, of the Community Center property to shield those who cook there the rain and the sun. Commissioners unanimously approved the request and voted to pay the $114 permit fee.

As you may know, the area behind the Community Center is used again and again annually for family events, community events, science symposiums, and much more. And…..it surely can be hot and sometimes rainy. A shelter would surely be helpful.

Now Mr. Coulter is welcoming funds for the project’s building materials. All time, labor, and tools will be happily donated.

SO, HOW MIGHT YOU HELP?

Donate whatever you can.

Drop by or mail your check to:

Thelma McCain Pavilion

Drummond Bank

Second Street

Cedar Key, Florida 32625

Or:

Drop by or mail your check to:

Thelma McCain Pavilion

Cedar Key Christ Episcopal Church

Post Office Box 210

Cedar Key, Florida 32625