CITY COMMISSION MEETS - 18 JULY 2017





COMMISSION MEETS

July 18, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at immediately after the Community Redevelopment Agency adjourned 6:07 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis and Commissioners Dale Register, Royce Nelson, and Nickie Rucker. Vice-Mayor Sue Colson was not in attendance.

Staff in attendance included: Cedar key City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, Public Works Director Bill Crandley, Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and staffer Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: John McPherson, Bill and Sandy Heckler, Buddy Scoggins, Robin Jocelyn, Michael Hancock, Allison Nelson, Doug Maple, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

No public comment was offered.

ORIDINANCE NUMBER 516 ANNEXATION

City Attorney Norm Fugate read Ordinance 516 regarding annexation. The ordinance proposes to annex the unincorporated lands in Sections 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 31, and 32 Township 15 South, Range 13 East, and the north ½ of Section 5, Township 16 South, Range 13 East, Levy County, Florida. These lands are adjacent to the municipal boundaries of the City of Cedar Key.

The annexation requires a referendum from the Levy County Supervisor of Elections who will establish a mail ballot special election for a vote of the registered electors of the areas proposed to be annexed. The majority of those who vote is required for passage; approximately 60 registered voters could cast ballots.

The date of the referendum is planned to be September 26, 2017. This date was left open in this the first reading and will be confirmed it the next reading. Notice of the election will be published in "a newspaper of general circulation in the Area Annexed.”

Mayor Davis commented that the one thing that could guaranteed the annexation would be the city’s stance on home occupation. “It is really the only thing that clearly separates us from the county, and especially the enforcement of that.”

Commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance 516.

RESOLUTION 397 BUDGET AMENDMENT

City clerk Gill explained the amendment stating: “This is for the floating dock. We are going to be with drawing money from self-insurance (City Hall Self Insurance account) and moving it to a Marina Capital Outlay account.” This will allow payment for the floating docks contract.

Commissioners unanimously amended the 2016-2017 budget transferring $24,450.00 to the Marina Cap Outlay account leaving a balance of 79,279.22 in the Self-Insurance account. Commissioner Royce Nelson recused himself from the vote as his company, Triad Residual Management, Inc., was awarded the “2016 Marina Concrete Boat Docks” contract in April of 2016.

CEDAR KEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY LETTER

The Cedar Key Historical Society is currently applying for a Florida Humanities Council $5,000 grant to help fund its seasonal coffee/lecture series. Part of the grant requirements are letters of support. The Historical Society requested one such letter from the city; commissioners unanimously approved the writing of the letter of support.

CEDAR KEY CEMETERY COMMISSION LIAISON

Mayor Heath Davis explained that the cemetery is the city’s responsibility, that a three-person commission is now and has been in place, and that now the city needs to take more of a role in the cemetery’s operation. To that end, Davis asked commissioners to appoint a liaison to the Cemetery Commission. He commented upon the fact that previous Commissioner Tina Ryan had met with the cemetery group and had left helpful data in place from which the new liaison could begin.

Commissioner Register, commenting that “a new set of eyes” would be helpful, looked toward newly seated Commissioner Nickle Rucker. Rucker graciously accepted the liaison appointment. Commissioners approved unanimously.

ADMINISTRATIVE DIRECTION:

CITY HALL FEMA UPDATE

Mayor Davis reported that the renovation of City Hall was moving forward. He presented the architect-produced proposed floor plan to the audience and commissioners and asked for input. Discussion centered on a new wall that would separate the commission meeting room from the public and create a hallway to the rear of the building. The wall was intended to keep any proceedings in the commission room from being interrupted by people entering the building from Second Street.

The commissioners were not in favor of the wall for various reasons. Commissioner Nelson didn’t like the wall due to the small size of the chamber it created. Commissioner Rucker agreed with Nelson. Unnecessary building costs, and reduced seating capacity were brought up. The seating capacity of the new commission chamber was not available. Using a folding wall or a half wall with glass above, and reducing the length of the wall to create a preferred larger open area was also discussed.

Fire Chief / Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson will be the liaison with the contractors and others involved in the renovation.

EMPLOYEE MANUAL CHANGE

Commissioners unanimously approved amending the Cedar Key Employee Manual to extend the Probationary Period from 90 to 180 days. Included in the manual as well is the requirement for a formal employee review in 90 days. Further, commissioners removed the “just cause” language from the manual, thereby clarifying the idea that just cause in not necessary to terminate employment.

PUBLIC WORKS JOB DESCRIPTION

Mayor Heath Davis suggested combining the Public Works Director position with the Building Department Administrator position. Commissioner Nelson supported the idea stating that the position should be less hands-on and more managerial in nature.

As the complex requirements and responsibilities for the Building Department administrator progressed, Davis thought the issue of combining the two jobs necessitated a workshop to further understanding. The workshop will occur on August 1, at a time to be announced.

DEPARTMENT HEADS QUARTERLY REPORTS

Quarterly reports from City Attorney Fugate, Police Chief Sandlin, Fire Chief Robinson, Public Works Director Crandley, and City Clerk Gill were presented and unanimously approved.

WASTE PRO BREACH OF CONTRACT

Several weeks ago, the city received a notice from Waste Pro advising the city that Waste Pro no longer carries the 35 or 64-gallon carts. The replacement of any existing containers would be with 96-gallon containers. Mayor Davis believes this is a breach of our current contract.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to postpone the item until August 1.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the June 20, 2017, city commission meeting.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 7:10 pm.