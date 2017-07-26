CITY CRA MEETS - 18 JULY 2017





CEDAR KEY

REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETS

July 18, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Chair Royce Nelson and members Heath Davis, Dale Register, and Nickie Rucker. Vice-Chair Sue Colson was not in attendance.

Staff in attendance included: Cedar key City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, Public Works Director Bill Crandley, Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and staffer Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: John McPherson, Bill and Sandy Heckler, Buddy Scoggins, Robin Jocelyn, Michael Hancock, Allison Nelson, Doug Maple, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

OATHS AND SEATINGS

As this CRA meeting was the first to occur since the May 2017 city elections, atop the agenda were the oaths of office and the election and appointment of the CRA chair and vice-chair. Each newly elected or reelected member swore the oath of office indicating his/her particular seat: Seat One Heath Davis and Seat Two Nickie Rucker. As Sue Colson in Seat Three was not in attendance, she will sign at the CRA next meeting.

For the past two years, Royce Nelson has functioned as chair and Sue Colson as vice chair.

Heath Davis nominated Royce Nelson as chair. The motion was immediately seconded at which time Davis motioned that the nominations be closed. The were closed and the vote taken, resulting in a four-to-zero vote for Royce Nelson as chair.

Member Davis asked who had been vice chair, was told Sue Colson. He then nominated Sue Colson, and moved to close the nominations. The nominations were closed and the vote taken, resulting in a four-to-zero vote for Sue Colson as vice chair.

MINUTES APPROVED

Minutes from the April 6, 2017, CRA meeting were unanimously approved.

FINANCIAL STATUS

City Clerk Nicole Gill reported to the group.

The $1.00 account balance in 4/17: Not more than one dollar because the city uses all the Tax Increment Funding dollars to pay its Sun Trust Bank bond debt service, one dollar is required by the bank to keep the account active.

Upcoming Sun Trust interest and principal payments totaling $896,060.22.

Tax Revenue Income (TRIM) for 2016 and 2017.

Potential 2017 revenue of $641,595.52.

Potential 2017 deficit of $254,465.00.

Member Dale Register, who functioned as CRA chair in recent years, reflected that the numbers “looked better than they have been.” Chair Royce Nelson nodded and said, “I’m doing everything I can and will continue to do so.”

BUDGET MEETING SET

The meeting to approve the final CRA budget was set for September 17, 2017, at 6 pm.

As there was no other CRA business the meeting was adjourned.