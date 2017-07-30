CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 1 AUG 2017

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED AUGUST 1, 2017

AUGUST 2017

8/1 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts 2018 Call to Artists Design Contest Due Date, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3071-2018-ofca-call-to-artists-design-contest

8/1 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3189-historic-preservation-board-01-august-2017

8/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3188-city-commission-agenda-01-august-2017

8/1 City of Cedar Key Budget Workshop, City Hall, following 6 pm Commission Meeting, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3190-ck-budget-workshop-agenda-01-august-2017

8/1 City of Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting and Budget Workshop, City Hall, 6 pm

8/3 City of Cedar Key Budget Workshop Back Up, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

8/8 City of Cedar Key Budget Workshop, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

8/10 City of Cedar Key Budget Workshop Back Up, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

8/14 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

8/15 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER

9/5 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/5 City of Cedar Key Tentative Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/11 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

9/19 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Final Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/23 Coastal Clean Up

9/25 City of Cedar Key Tentative Annexation Ballot Milling to Unincorporated Area Registered Voters

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

NOVEMBER

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

JANUARY 2018

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

