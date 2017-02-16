OBITUARY NEIL DOTY

NEIL F. DOTY PASSES

February 16, 2016

Neil F. Doty, 60, of Cedar Key, Florida, passed away February 11, 2017, at his home. Neil was the loving husband of Mary T Doty (Terry), father of Triston Doty, Gabrial Doty, TJ Doty, Adrianne Doty, and step father of Julie Mims, Ronnie Saladin, Sarah Saladin, and Adam Saladin. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.

He was the assistant superintendent of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District for 33 years. Neil also served in the Air Force for four years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held Friday, February 17. 2017, 4 pm at the Cedar Key Cemetery, Wall of Remembrance. The family will gather after the service at the home of Nickie Rucker, 16856 Sturgis Circle, Cedar Key, Florida.

