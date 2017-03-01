OBITUARY HELEN BERRY

HELEN BERRY PASSES

February 28, 2017

Helen M. Berry, 70, of Cedar Key, Florida, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

She is survived by her sister Thelma McCain of Cedar Key, Florida,., nephews James McCain, Kenny McCain, Harold McCain, all of Cedar Key, Florida, and Gilbert McCain of Bronson, Florida, and niece Gayle Locke of Chiefland, Florida.

A graveside service was held for Helen on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 2:00 pm at Cedar Key Cemetery, Cedar Key, Florida.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida, (352)493-4777.

