OBITUARY ROBERT WILCOX "WICKY" BOSTICK

ROBERT WILCOX “WICKY” BOSTICK

1940 - 2017

July 5, 2017

Robert Wilcox “Wicky” Bostick, age 77, passed away June 29, 2017, in Cedar Key, Florida. He was born in Gainesville to the late Lillie Mae and Samuel Wilcox Bostick on February 14, 1940.

He is survived by his brother Rhesa Bostick and his wife Marilyn, both of Gainesville, several nieces and nephews, and his longtime companion Glenda Richburg of Cedar Key. Mr. Bostick was a 1964 graduate of the University of Florida, a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired.

He was an avid sailor, a commodore in the Monduvian Navy of the Crewe of Mondu, New Orleans, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cedar Key Aerie, and a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Cedar Key.

A memorial service in the church garden will be held on Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. Refreshments will follow at Annie’s Café, Cedar Key, located adjacent to the church on State Road 24.

Mr. Bostick is under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-4777.

*******