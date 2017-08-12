CAPTAIN'S TABLE DISAPPEARS

BOARD BY BOARD

August 11, 2017

If you are not in Clear Key these past months, you’re in for a big surprise when you do arrive. You will see a huge change on Dock Street. The Captain’s Table is being dismantled board by board.

The Captain’s Table, on the right and on the water as you go over the C Street Bridge, was one restaurant and bar with one of the finest panoramic views and sunsets Cedar Key offers. Some wonderful times Cedar Keyans have experienced there. Sad to see it go, even the wreckage.

All is not sad, however.

What you will see, when the Table’s boards are gone, is an unfettered view of Atsena Otie, which should be breathtakingly beautiful.

The photo here is taken from the fishing pier looking north…ish.

