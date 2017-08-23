CITY COMMISSION MEETS - 15 AUG 2017

COMMISSION MEETS

August 15, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 6 pm in the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Dale Register, Royce Nelson, and Nickie Rucker.

Staff in attendance included: Cedar key City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and staffer Donna Risker. Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson and Public Works Director Bill Crandley were not in attendance.

Among those in the audience were: George Oakley, Rebecca Gallagher, Chester Vanderpyl, Robin Gillies, David Davis, Susan Rosenthal, Caryn Stephenson, Mike and Mendy Allen, 1842 Daily Grind Owners Martin Kemp and Terry Williams, Buddy Scruggs, John Blouse, Michael Hancock, John and Joan Andrek, Maurice and Jan Hendrix, Jack Morris, Beth Mizell, Judy and Mr. Ziegler, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

1842 DAILY GRIND REQUEST

1842 Daily Grind Owners Martin Kemp and Terry Williams requested permission to place bistro tables outside the shop’s Second Street window on the sidewalk during the shop’s open hours. Police Chief Virgil Sandlin reported that 42 inches of clearance for passersby was required. Mayor Health Davis said that if that clearance is maintained, the request is approved.

Vice-Mayor Sue Colson commented that she hoped the Daily Grind would reopen soon as she was “in withdrawal” from too little caffeine.

REQUEST

John and Joan Andrek requested that the city help with a FEMA concern regarding their home in Cedar Key. According to John, they received a letter from FEMA stating that the house may have been “illegally” built by not complying with FEMA regulations. Joan said the house, located on Hodges Avenue, was originally shown to be in a B-zone and now FEMA flood maps show the house to be in a VE-zone. This change resulted in an 1000% increase in their flood insurance. The house is for sale and the matter must be cleared up for any sale to progress.

Mayor Davis said that the city has received the same letter and that the city will contract FEMA and try to find a resolution to the matter.

WASTE PRO

At the August 1, 2017, commission meeting, Commissioner Dale Register accepted the challenge to work through Waste Pro’s possible breach of contract with the city in its attempt to make no longer available the two smaller garbage bins and require all residents to rent the largest trash bin. This evening, Register reported that the problem no longer exists: Waste Pro will continue the use of the three different sized bins.

SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Lion Susan Rosenthal announced the details of the October 21-22, 2017, Forty-Eighth Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival. She reported sending out invitations to some 25 tour bus companies, communicating with the Villages, working hard on the parade, and acquiring one hundred vendors, 32 of whom were new to the Festival. She further reported the Lions having no booth, but their presence will be everywhere, assisting vendors set up and doing whatever else need to be done to ensure the Festival’s success.

PUBLIC HEARING AND SECOND READING ON PROPOSED ANNEXATION, ORDINANCE 516

Ordinance 516 proposes to annex the unincorporated lands in Sections 19, 20, 21, 28,29, 30, 31, and 32 Township 15 South, Range 13 East, and the north ½ of Section 5, Township 16 South, Range 13 East, Levy County, Florida. This annexation proposal has been a subject at Cedar Key Commission meetings since October 2016. This ordinance’s First Reading occurred on August 1, 2017; its Second Reading occurred tonight.

This evening drew a smaller crowd than the last reading which demanded standing room only. Mayor Health Davis welcomed the audience, thanked them for their attendance and input, offered a brief history of the past attempts at annexation, and abbreviated the benefits of annexation to those it would affect.

Flood Insurance Benefit:

One benefit to those to be annexed is lower insurance rates. The City of Cedar Key works with the Feral Emergency Management Agency ‘s National Flood Insurance Program and its Community Rating System.

According to the FEMA website, https://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program-community-rating-system, the National Flood Insurance Program's (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) is a “voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum NFIP requirements. As a result, flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reflect the reduced flood risk resulting from the community actions meeting the three goals of the CRS: reduce flood damage to insurable property; strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the NFIP, and encourage a comprehensive approach to floodplain management.”

The city is working on building up its score to meet the standards that range from 1-10, highest to lowest. Commissioners believe that they will be able to earn a score of 6 soon; that score would result in a twenty percent reduction in flood insurance rates.

Davis noted that these city efforts, and others like them, are in the citizens’ best interest and urged the audience to understand their impact. “Money is not the issue,” said Davis, “Services are.”

Public Input:

Resident Jan Hendrix inquired about how the city earns the CRS score. Among the many ways of amassing points, and ultimately a score, are services and actions the city already provides: storm water management, floodplain mapping, open space preservation, drainage system maintenance, and more to be found at the following CRS site: https://www.fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program-community-rating-system.

Jack Morris, brought up the concern that a property owner of land that may be annexed may not be able to vote on this ballot because he is registered to vote elsewhere. Davis affirmed that according to Florida law, the person must be registered to vote in Levy County and registered living at a property to be annexed to vote on this ballot.

Chester Vanderpyl reported that should annexation occur, he would see a 23.28% increase in his taxes. He suggested annexing Rosewood because residents there use the city streets and amenities. He reiterated that he wished “to be left alone.”

Judy Ziegler asked, “what was in it” for her besides flood insurance rate decreases. Davis responded with services mentioned in prior meetings: fire hydrants closer to homes, better water pressure, broader police services, and more.

Vice-Mayor Colson reminded all that those already enjoy all city buildings, spaces, and services not yet ann

exed.

Commissioner Register asked, “how would you like to be the neighbor who is paying the taxes for the services for those who do not pay and already receive services?” “How would you like to be the guy paying the bill?” he asked.

Commissioner Rucker noted that at the last meeting it was discussed that those who are not paying city taxes are already part of the city when it comes to getting services and help after a storm. All those in the area received help with the storm damage and nobody said, “you’re not annexed in, we’re not helping you.” They were considered part of the city.

Former Cedar Key Water and Sewer District commissioner Maurice Hendrix reminded all that the city and the CKWSD have always had the best interests of all area residents at heart and have acted accordingly. Within the last five years, the city and the District worked together to extend water lines from the Jernigan area to the airport, making a complete loop for water pressure efficacy and adding fire hydrant. The entities did not leave out the homes that were in the county by design. As a result of placing of fire hydrants in the airport area, fire insurance rates were reduced.

Dates Announced:

Cedar Key City Attorney Norm Fugate read Ordinance 516 and included the following dates:

“The City Commission hereby calls a referendum, to be held on October17, 2017, ….”

The ordinance will become effective on October 18, 2017.

Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance.

ORDINANCE 517 - REGULATING VEHICLES

Commissioners unanimously approved the second reading of Ordinance 517 which regulates the two following types of vehicles: “Passenger Transport for Hire Vehicles”; and “Rental Vehicles.”

Gulf Kart Company owner George Oakley asked how the commission would regulate these vehicles. Resident Mandy Offerle asked how, in the Ordinance’s Section Three Safety Certificate, “the City shall inspect all vehicles…?” No clear, adequate response was offered by the commissioners, the city clerk, nor the attorney.

It was stated by the city that the safety and inspections of the vehicles is the responsibility of the vehicle owners and the city will only inspect them if there is complaint filed. The ordinance in for the horse carriages and the larger multi-passenger carts. It is not for the rentals, those are businesses, it is separate.

At the suggestion of Commissioner Royce Nelson, the insurance requirement was reduced from $1,000,000 to $300,000 and the application fee changed to $25. Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance.

RESOLUTION 400 - EMPLOYEE MANUAL REGARDING DISMISSAL/TERMINATION

Resolution 400 changed the Cedar Key Employee Manual to include the following language: “All employees with the City are “AT WILL’ and can be dismissed or resign at any time with or without cause. No provision set forth in this manual is intended to require the City to demonstrate just cause to discipline or terminate an employee.”

Vice-mayor Colson and Commissioner Nickie Rucker voted against the language; the resolution passed with a 3-2 vote.

RESOLUTION 401 - EMPLOYEE MANUAL REGARDING HOLIDAYS

The resolution passed with a 5-0 vote.

EMPLOYEE MANUAL REGARDING TECHNOLOGY

Commissioners tabled amending the Cedar Key Employee Manual’s content regarding personal use of city equipment. files, the and the Internet for further “fine tuning.”

LICENSE SURVEY REVIEW

Resident Patrick Tyson requested a license for a porch to his residence at 626 Second Street. Again, city commissioners unanimously approved granting a private property owner publicly-owned right-of-way property for personal, private use.

ELECTIONS EQUIPMENT AGREEMENT

Commissioners unanimously approved the 2017 Cedar Key Vote Processing Equipment Use Agreement and Elections Services Contract for Municipal Ballot Services. The agreement provides all the equipment and services necessary to complete the annexation referendum. The motion to accept the agreement was made and passed 5-0.

MARINA KIOSK LEASE

The twelve-page Marina Kiosk Commercial Lease Agreement was discussed and suggestions were made for changes. Clerk Gill who will return at next meeting with changes. Discussion items included: diminishing the number of pages in the lease; the actual rental costs; and putting kiosks up for bid.

All commissioners agreed that: the length of the lease ought to be two years; leases include a one-month security deposit; and flat rates will be charged.

TREE FUND

Vice Mayor Colson presented her report detailing the number of trees recently permitted and cut down by property owners and the maintenance and replacement of trees on city property. Maintenance of city trees was prioritized by regards to public safety, storm damage prevention, and general maintenance.

Fees collected from tree removal permits are to be used to plant trees on public properties and maintenance of Heritage trees. The order of tree replacements will be; grant trees first and then replacement of Bay trees. Tree types will include live oaks, cedars and crepe myrtles.

ADMINISTRATIVE DIRECTION

OPENINGS ON CITY COMMITTEES:

Mayor Davis announced seat openings on the following committees/boards:

Historic Board: Seat Three currently held by George Sresovich and Seat Four currently held by George Oakley

Local Planning Agency: Seat Four currently held by Jenny Pinto and Seat Five currently held by Frank Offerle

The current Cemetery Trustees will remain in place for this upcoming term.

Davis encouraged those who are interested in such seats to apply at City Hall.

CITY HALL UPDATE

Fire Chief Robert Robinson oversees construction while City Clerk Nicole Gill oversees finances and insurance on the issue of City Hall renovation. Architect Donald Alan Yansky’s site plan and floor plans were provided to the audience. Paperwork continues to move through the FEMA channels appropriately.

COMMUNITY RATING SYSTEM

Commissioners explained the Community Rating System used to diminish flood insurance rates. The explanation is contained in an earlier part of this article.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the August 1, 2017, city commission meeting.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 7:50 pm and was followed by a brief Budget Meeting.