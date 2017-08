NEW COLOR IN THE LIBRARY

August 29, 2017

Another major piece has arrived at the Cedar Key Public Library, bringing our children's area closer to our goal, thanks to a generous Centennial Legacy Grant from the Cedar Key Lions Club. The beautiful and well-made double computer desk will accommodate our tiniest techies, and with a simple change of height, can work for adults, older children, and everyone in between. The bright colors are so inviting!

