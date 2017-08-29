CLYDE BUTCHER VISITS CEDAR KEY

RENOWN NATURALIST

LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER

CLYDE BUTCHER

VISITS CEDAR KEY

August 24, 2017

From Florida’s Everglades, Waccasassa River, Myaka State Park, Apalachicola, and the Hillsborough River Rapids, to the Red Rocks of California and more, internationally renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher has photographed the best of America…and well beyond.

Butcher’s black and white fine art photography are as classic as those of Ansel Adams. Devoted to conservation efforts, he has just recently published his 2018 Calendar Florida State Parks, loaded with magnificent shots, some panoramic, some less broad. Easy access to his website may be found at https://clydebutcher.com/

Butcher’s devotion to conservation is intimately lived by him. “At some time, you need to walk the talk,” said he. He and his wife Niki have a home in and live a good portion of their time in the middle of the River of Grass, the Everglades, with no neighbors for indeterminate miles. They photograph in and out of the water, haul photographic equipment for miles in watercrafts, and deal with mosquitoes and alligators regularly. These places are where Butcher sees his pictures-to-be. Cedar Key’s good fortune to have the Clyde and wife Niki Butcher visit Cedar Key is a function of the vision and perseverance of Cedar Key’s own Dr. Maria Sgambati and Amy Gernhardt.

Sgambati, past Education and Outreach Director with the University of Florida Marine Lab a Seahorse Key, has long been devoted to conservation issues, as has Amy Gernhardt, local artist and potter. Sgambati’s immediate past presidency of the Friends of the Cedar Keys and Wildlife Refuges and Gernhardt’s executive directorship at the Cedar Key Historical Society bound the two together in their penchant for inviting and showing the Cedar Key and Big Bend area to Butcher personally.

The Butchers did respond, Clyde saying, he had “always wanted to photograph that area,” reported Sgambati. After several years of correspondence, the Butchers busy schedule finally allowed them to visit Cedar Key this August 18 through the 20. While in Cedar Key, the Butchers spent time at Dennis Creek and the Lukens Tract in the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge.

Clyde Butcher plans to return to Cedar Key for his upcoming March and April 2018 gallery exhibition at the Cedar Key Arts Center. Not only will Butcher’s fine art grace the Arts Center, but Butcher also plans to give talks about his photography and his experiences in capturing them. The March and April exhibit at the Cedar Key Arts Center will focus on Butcher’s photographic images of Florida: the Waccasassa area, Santa Fe River, Cedar Key, Apalachicola, Gainesville’s Devils Millhopper, and more.

The Cedar Key community is delighted, inspired, honored, and buoyant that Butcher plans to return, photograph more of the area, exhibit his work, and speak about his art.

