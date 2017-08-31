CITY CEDAR KEY JOB OPPORTUNITIES

CITY OF CEDAR KEY

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

August 31, 2017

The City Clerk of Cedar Key posts the city’s employment opportunities regularly

on the City of Cedar Key website at http://cityofcedarkey.org/

The following positions are currently open. Additional links may ease your search.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR:

The City of Cedar Key is accepting applications for a full time Public Works Director. Send cover letter, resume, and application to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or PO Box 339, Cedar Key, FL 32625. ATTN: Clerk’s Office.

The first review date of applications will be on August 11, 2017. Position will be open until filled.

MARINA ATTENDANT:

The City of Cedar Key is accepting applications for a Part-Time Marina Attendant. Please send resume and application to PO Box 339 Cedar Key, FL 32625 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Full job descriptions may be found by clicking

on the words "Job Description" a tthe following site: