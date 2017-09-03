BOCC MEETING - 05 SEPT 2017

PROPOSED HOG PROCESSING PLANT

REQUESTS A SPECIAL EXCEPTION FROM BOCC

The swine and sheep harvesting facility (Frank Stronach, Sleepy Creek Lands, LLC) that was originally proposed for Marion County, and brought to Levy County about two years ago, is now petitioning the Levy County commission for a Special Exception to allow a Food Processing Plant in an ARR zoning district.

The Hog slaughtering facility is planned to be located north of the intersection of County Road 347 and US Highway 19/98, about two miles south of Chiefland. The facility has been reviewed by the Levy County Development Department Staff and the Department Director and now goes to the commission this Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

The Levy County BOCC meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found at the following links:

*********