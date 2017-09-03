SHORE RESTORATION WORKSHOP 2017

STRONGER STORMS

RISING TIDES

SHORE RESTORATION

Stronger storms

Hotter, drier summers

Shorter, warmer winters

More frequent higher tides

These are all affecting our area. How they are affecting us and how we cope with the effects on our islands and shore lines is now being discussed in Cedar Key.

In the last few years, more and more houses in Cedar Key have been elevated. The City Hall is also scheduled to be elevated during its rebuilding. Along with the threat to our houses and buildings, roads are also being severely affected by more flooding and higher tides.

The shoreline along the southern end of G Street is constantly being battered and eroded by wave action during storms. This area and the shore line along Airport Road are being studied to find a solution that will stabilize and protect the shoreline and roads while meeting the wants and needs of residents.

In March 2017, a Visioning Workshop was held in at the Cedar Key Community Center and hosted by Dr. Savanna Barry, UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant. Dr. Barry was joined by Dr. Mark Clark, UF/Water Institute, and Wendy-Lin Bartels and John Dain from Natural Resources Leadership Institute. Cedar Key City Commissioners Sue Colson and Royce Nelson, Levy County Commissioner Matt Brooks and many Cedar Key property owners attended and participated in discussions, asked questions, and offered ideas.

A letter from Dr. Barry and the March 3 rd Visioning Workshop details can be viewed by clicking the following link: Cedar Key Coastal Erosion Visioning Workshop

Future workshops are scheduled for:

G Street Design Workshop - October 27, 2017

Airport Road Design Workshop – November 3, 2017

All are welcome to attend and participate in these workshops.

To be contacted or included in future information contact: