COMMISSION ADVISES HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS NOW
September 6, 2017
At its September 5, 2017, meeting and before other business was attended to, the Cedar Key City Commission advised residents to take great care in preparing g for Category 5 Hurricane Irma.
- Emergency Operations Director and Fire Chief Robert Robinson told all to “Please, leave the island on this one.” He reminded everyone to:
- turn off their electricity before they leave;
- secure and turn off their propane tanks;
- some propane tanks have not yet been secured after Hurricane Hermine.
- When asked if a Cedar Key evacuation order had been called, Mayor Davis explained that the State of Florida makes that call.
- Levy Alert will alert residents.
- Register for Levy Alert at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724719#/login
- Mayor Davis also advised residents:
- to prepare several routes to their temporary alternate destinations as roads will be clogged;
- that now is not too early to begin preparations;
- not to rely on local shelters.
