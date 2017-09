BOIL WATER NOTICE - 11 SEPTEMBER 2017

DATE: SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: RESIDENTS OF CITY OF CEDAR KEY

A LOSS OF WATER PRESSURE HAS BEEN EXPERIENCED DUE

TO HURRICANE IRMA.

THEREFORE, AS A PRECAUTION, WE ADVISE THAT ALL WATER USED FOR DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ICE, BRUSHING TEETH, OR WASHING DISHES BE BOILED. A ROLLING BOIL OF ONE MINUTE IS SUFFICIENT. AS AN ALTERNATIVE BOTTLED WATER MAY BE USED.

THIS "PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE" WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE PROBLEM HAS BEEN CORRECTED AND A BACTERIOLOGICAL SURVEY SHOWS THAT THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS YOU MAY CONTACT JOHN

MCPHERSON AT 352-317-7431.

JOHN MCPHERSON, GENERAL MANAGER

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT