LEVY HEALTH FLU SHOTS REPORT 2017

LEVY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

REPORTS AND URGES YOU

TO STAY HEALTHY!

October 14, 2017

Hopefully, you were one of the nearly twenty individuals here in Cedar Key who received a flu shot from the Levy County Health Department’s Crystal Rodgers, BS, RN, and Pamela Myhree, RN, at the Cedar Key Library this past week, on October 17, 2017.

If you weren’t, the nurses urge you to get a flu shot as soon as you are able. The vaccine can: keep you from getting the flu, make the flu less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the flu to your family and others.

