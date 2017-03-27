COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY WEDNESDAY MARCH 29, 2017

THIS WEDNESDAY.....

COMMUNITY GARDEN WORK DAY!

Y’ALL COME!

March 27, 2017

To the Community of Cedar Key,

This coming Wednesday, March 29th, from 9 am until ? we will have another work day. If you're an early riser, folks will be at the Garden at 8 am. P lease make it to this event, if you can, so and help us with the Cedar Key Community Garden. Everyone has a part to play, all are welcome. Appropriate tools would be shovels, rakes, post hole diggers, pitch forks, etc. and of course your smiles.

To Community Gardeners,

We need you and your energy at the work day. Nothing very strenuous will be necessary, but all hands need to be on deck. We've got spiffing up to do for the Festival. We've an irrigation line to lay, plants to plant, others to move to a better location, mulch to move, shells to place, and more. Bring your tools, gloves, and rakes, in particular.

All friends are welcome.

Tom Deverin

Community Garden Project Leader