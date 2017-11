GARDEN CLUB 2017 - 2018 SEASON

CEDAR KEY GARDEN CLUB BOARD TO MEET, INVITES YOU

October 31, 2017

The Cedar Key Garden Club Board will meet at 9 am int the Cedar Key Arts Center upstairs back room on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, to plan its activities for the season.

You need not be a member of the board

or even the Garden Club to attend.

Everyone is welcomed; please, join us.

****