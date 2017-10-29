2017 SEAFOOD FESTIVAL PARADE FUN

2017 SEAFOOD FESTIVAL PARADE PROVIDES FUN FOR ALL

October 28, 2017

by Lion Steve Rosenthal, Parade Committee Chairman

The 2017 Cedar Key Seafood Festival kicked off Saturday morning with one of its perennial favorites - the Parade down First Street and Dock Street. Police Chief Virgil Sandlin was at the head of the parade with the Chiefland VFW Color Guard, followed by dignitaries who were in attendance for the Big Bend Trail ribbon cutting, along with our friends at IFAS, Smokey the Bear, the Shriners on those little motor scooters, our own CKS cheerleaders and sports teams, CKS 5th graders (Ice cold water for a dollar!), CK Boy Scout troop, our own Volunteer Fire Department, Ricky Cooke and his boat with oysters, and a veritable cast of thousands (almost),

Prizes were awarded as follows: Best Golf Cart ($75) went to Island Bags.

Best Boat ($75) went to Island Arts - Spice Girls,

Best truck ($75) and Best of Show ($150) went to Crab Crew.

Thhe best Sea Creature costume ($75) went to the Crab Suit Guy - Gabriel Walker of Hartwell, Georgia.

Special thanks to the people who helped to make the parade a success: Commissioner Sue Colson, whose thoughts and ideas were invaluable to me; Chief Sandlin for his help in keeping G street from erupting into chaos; Alicia Johns, who was one of the judges and took the pictures of the winners; Ken Young, whose insights were valuable to me; Lions Steve Priessman and Rory Brennan, without whom I could not have done this job. Thank you all so much.

*****